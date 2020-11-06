Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,225 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,639,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.04 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

