Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,029 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $926,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $2,004,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

