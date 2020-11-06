Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after acquiring an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 155,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

