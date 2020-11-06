Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Oceaneering International worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

OII stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.