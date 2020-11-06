Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,812 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,513,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,198,000 after purchasing an additional 288,325 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,840,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,239,000 after buying an additional 552,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.05.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $10.47 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

