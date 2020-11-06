Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 23,784 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,784 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AQB opened at $4.12 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AQB has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AquaBounty Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 4,000,000 shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 4,009,200 shares of company stock worth $10,023,000 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

