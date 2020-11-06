Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 157.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 49.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $64,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,303,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,453,079.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $406,531.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,356 shares of company stock worth $6,780,291. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

