Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 136,104 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,803 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 136,104 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $481,692,000 after purchasing an additional 633,761 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.24.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.