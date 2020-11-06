Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,137 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 575,002 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,007,589 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,818.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 182,929 shares of company stock worth $1,843,521. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

