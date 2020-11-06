Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after acquiring an additional 331,792 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 695.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 93,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,704,000 after purchasing an additional 83,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.46.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

