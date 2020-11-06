Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

