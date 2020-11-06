Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 72.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xylem by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Xylem by 28.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

