Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 419.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $136,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD opened at $24.74 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

