Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Shares in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,042,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CNOOC during the second quarter worth about $12,829,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,687,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CNOOC by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after acquiring an additional 73,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNOOC by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNOOC alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. CNOOC Limited has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $181.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.5806 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.37%.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.