Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 711 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $141,233,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $373.26 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $399.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 123.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $441.00 to $457.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.21.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

