Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 5,580 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after buying an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,377,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

