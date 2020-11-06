Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 11,813 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

