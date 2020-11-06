Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $23.99 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,660 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $126.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

