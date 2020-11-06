Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after buying an additional 1,771,913 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,608 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,448 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 880.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 605,820 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

