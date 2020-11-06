Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after buying an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $81,921,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $980,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,068 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $56,903,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 240.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,140,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.75 and a beta of 1.69. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

