Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 56,530,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,056,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,095 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,885,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,530,000 after acquiring an additional 482,571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,123,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,932,000 after buying an additional 625,406 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,629,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,805,000 after buying an additional 1,649,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.75 and a beta of 1.69. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. CIBC began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

