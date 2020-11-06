Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,841.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:COG opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.