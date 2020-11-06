Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,435 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 220,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,392,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after purchasing an additional 342,071 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 590,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,665 shares during the period. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

