Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $470,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Oceaneering International worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

