Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 512,949 shares of company stock worth $1,908,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $183.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.28.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.