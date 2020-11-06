Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.28.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

