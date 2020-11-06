Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,168 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 550,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,239,000 after purchasing an additional 632,964 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.