Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Univar Solutions worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2,097.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

UNVR opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 883.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.00. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

