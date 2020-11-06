Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of ESLT opened at $113.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

