Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $8,170,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $3,781,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $12,598,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

