Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in TechnipFMC by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TechnipFMC by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

