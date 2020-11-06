Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. State Street Corp increased its position in Bunge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,371,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 64.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,807,000 after acquiring an additional 521,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 256,032 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 23.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,090,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 959,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,556.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

