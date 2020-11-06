Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.