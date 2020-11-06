Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $106.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

