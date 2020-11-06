Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.