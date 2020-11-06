Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,803 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 136,104 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.24.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.71. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.