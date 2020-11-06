Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.39.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

