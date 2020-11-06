Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of SSR Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $32,823,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in SSR Mining by 2,101.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 594,582 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SSR Mining by 242.9% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 489,196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SSR Mining by 194.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 737,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth about $4,743,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.