Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 11,669 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in shares of BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 390,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in BP by 50.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $15.83 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

