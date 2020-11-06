Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

NYSE LMT opened at $364.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

