Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $7,249,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.23.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

