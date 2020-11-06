Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.2% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $90.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $93.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

