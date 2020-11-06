Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

EOG stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

