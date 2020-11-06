Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

