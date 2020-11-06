Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,884 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $47,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $206,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $37.00 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

