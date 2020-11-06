Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,580 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

COP stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

