Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 509,361 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 509,361 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $215,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 24,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $294.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $839.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

