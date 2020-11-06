Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,051 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,049 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

