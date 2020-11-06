Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,813 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth $4,593,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3,429.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 51,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 21.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.