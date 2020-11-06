Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 11,669 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,304 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,618,000 after purchasing an additional 544,567 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in BP by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,908,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 280,001 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in BP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in BP by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,226,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 462,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.69. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

